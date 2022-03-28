PM to address BJP workers on foundation day after the massive mandate

New Delhi, Mar 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address all the BJP workers, Ministers, MPs, MLAs on 6th April on the foundation day of BJP. The event comes close on the heels of the saffron party's emphatic win in four state assembly polls.

At the event, PM Modi is likely to thank all the cadres for the BJP's impressive poll performance.

The various events planned by BJP will take place for the entire week starting from 6 April and will conclude with the commemoration of Ambedkar Jayanti on 14 April.

"Hoist the party flag with the proper procedure at 9 am. Then, embark on a procession filled with patriotic songs and slogans. Be ready by 9.45 am to listen to Modi's address to party workers," reads the official release from the BJP to its worker.

The party workers are directed to organise various events on the block-level from 6 to 14 April.

"Cleaning lakes, blood donation camps, health checkups and vaccinations camps" are among some of the events BJP workers have been asked to organize.

PM Modi and BJP president JP Nadda will address the party workers across the country on the occasion of its foundation day on April 6, the statement added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was founded in 1980 by the leaders of the erstwhile Jana Sangh, which had merged in 1977 with the Janata Party -- an amalgam of several anti-Congress parties.

In the first Lok Sabha polls it fought in 1984, the BJP won only two seats, but has since gone from strength to strength, winning a majority of seats in Parliament for the first time in 2014 and repeating its success five years later.