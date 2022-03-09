PM’s of India, Netherlands discuss situation in Ukraine

PM Modi to address seminar at women saint’s camp at Dhordo in Kutch today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone with Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine and shared their concerns over continuing humanitarian situation in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. The Prime Minister welcomed the ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine, and hoped for an early resolution.

Prime Minister Modi informed Prime Minister Rutte about the progress in evacuation of Indian citizens from conflict areas, and India's assistance in form of urgent relief supplies, including medicines for the affected populations.

The Prime Minister recalled his Virtual Summit with Prime Minister Rutte in April, 2021 and expressed his desire to receive Prime Minister Rutte in India at an early date.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 8:34 [IST]