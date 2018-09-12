  • search

PM's new cleanliness drive to celebrate Gandhi Jayanthi

    New Delhi, Sep 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Sep 12) announced the launch of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement' from September 15 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

    File photo of PM Modi
    In a video message, he called upon people to join the movement on Saturday morning. "I look forward to interacting with those who have worked assiduously on the ground to strengthen the Swachh Bharat (Clean India) Mission after which swachhata (cleanliness) activities will begin," he said.

    The 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement' (cleanliness is true service) is a great way to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, he said. He pointed out that on October 2 when the country marks the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Swachh Bharat Mission will complete four years. The prime minister termed the mission as a "historic mass movement aimed at fulfilling Bapu's dream of a clean India."

    PTI

