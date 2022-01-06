PM’s convoy took to the road only after confirmation from Punjab DGP

New Delhi, Jan 06: A major security breach was reported from Punjab on Wednesday in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi got held up for 20 minutes due to a protest.

The Punjab Government was quick to defend itself and one of the main points it made was that the PM was supposed to take the air route. However what the government failed to say was that when a VVIP travels there is also an alternate plan if the air travel does not work out. The local police ought to have sanitised the Contingency Route and the Main Route so that the PM's travel by road was secure.

The reason PM Modi's convoy decided to take the road was because it was not possible to fly by chopper. The PM landed in Bathinda from where he was to go to National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, PM waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out, a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs read.

When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than 2 hours. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The PM's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed, the MHA said.

After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda airport.

The Ministry of Home Affairs taking cognisance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. State Government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

