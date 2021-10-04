YouTube
    PM Modi pays tributes to freedom fighter Shyamji Varma

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary, and said it is important that young India knows more about his courage and greatness.

    Modi said Varma, who was born in 1857 in Gujarat, devoted his live to end India's slavery. A grateful nation will never forget his contribution to the independence struggle, he added.

    "I consider myself blessed to have got the opportunity to bring back the ashes of Shyamji Krishna Varma back from Switzerland in 2003 and receive his reinstatement certificate during my UK visit in 2015. It is important that young India knows more about his courage and greatness," the prime minister tweeted.

    narendra modi

