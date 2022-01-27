PM Modi interacts with BJP workers, calls for higher polling, discussion on 'one nation, one election'

PM Narendra Modi to host first India-Central Asia Summit today

New Delhi, Jan 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to host the first India-Central Asia Summit on Thursday (January 27, 2022) in a virtual format. During the Summit, the leaders are expected to deliberate on steps to take forward relations to newer heights as well as the evolving regional security situation.

The India-Central Asia Summit is going to witness the participation of the five presidents -- Kazakhstan's Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan's Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan's Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, this summit will be the first engagement of its kind between India and the Central Asian countries at the level of leaders. The summit is symbolic of the importance attached by the leaders of India and the Central Asian countries to a comprehensive and enduring India-Central Asia partnership.

The participation of the secretaries of National Security Councils of Central Asian countries in the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan held in New Delhi in November last year outlined a common regional approach on Afghanistan.

Earlier in 2015, PM Narendra Modi had paid a visit to all Central Asian countries. Subsequently, there have been exchanges at high levels at bilateral and multilateral forums.

During this summit, the leaders are expected to discuss steps to take forward India-Central Asia relations to newer heights, the MEA had said.

They are also expected to exchange views on regional and international issues of interest, especially the evolving regional security situation.

The inception of the India-Central Asia Dialogue at the Foreign Ministers' level, the third meeting of which was held in New Delhi from December 18-20, 2021, has provided an impetus to India-Central Asia relations.

(With PTI inputs)

Story first published: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 8:19 [IST]