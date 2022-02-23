Vibrant villages programme key for development of border areas: PM at webinar on water, sanitation

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a webinar on the positive impact of Union Budget 2022 on water and sanitation under 'Har Ghar Jal' at 10 am.

Speaking at the occasion, PM said that the government has been making continuous efforts to enhance the capabilities of every citizen and every sector in the last seven years. "It's the motive behind connecting villages & the poor to pucca houses, toilets, gas, electricity, water, road," he said.

On February 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed to cover villages on the northern border under the new Vibrant Villages Programme.

Speaking further today, the Prime Minister said, "In this budget, a clear roadmap has been given by the government to achieve this lofty goal of saturation. In the budget, necessary provision has been made for every such scheme including PM Awas Yojana Gramin Sadak Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, North East connectivity, broadband connectivity of villages."

For developing villages, proper demarcation of houses and land essential, he said. "Swamitva Yojana is facilitating this. Under this, over 40 lakh property cards issued so far. For registration of land records, a national system & a unique land identification PIN will be a major facility," the PM stated.

"Under Jal Jeevan Mission, we have set the target of setting up approximately 4 crore connections. To achieve this target, you will have to enhance your strength. I urge all state governments to also pay attention to pipelines that are being laid & the water that is being supplied.," he added.

As part of achieving Atma Nirbhar Bharat by providing 55 lpcd clean tap water through tap in every rural household, a webinar is being organized today, on implementation of Budget 2022 focusing on water and sanitation. Union Minister, Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Minister of State, Jal Shakti, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel and Minister of State, Jal Shakti, Shri Bishweswar Tudu along with key stakeholders from WASH, UN agency and technical experts from the domain, will be speaking on the occasion. This series of webinar is a part of the new practice of discussion and dialogue with various stakeholders associated under the programme.

At 11.00 am, breakout sessions will be held in which eminent people from the sector, private sector representatives and grassroot stakeholders will share their views on budget and impact created by providing safe drinking water in rural homes, the statement added. Apart from the experts, people from Key Resource Centres (KRCs), which are empanelled by the Mission to train the various stakeholders will provide their suggestions on improving implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission. They will also talk about their field experience, training imparted at different levels to senior official, mid-level programme implementers and ground level workforce, a statement from the PMO said.

The States have engaged civil society organizations as Implementing Support Agencies to handhold the Panchayats in community engagement, organize transect walk, form Pani Samiti and develop Village Action Plan. Members of ISA will be sharing their work carried out at the field during the webinar.

Following the example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas', 100 districts, 1,144 blocks, 66,647 gram panchayats and 1,37,642 villages have become 'Har Ghar Jal'. In a short span of 30 months over 9 Crore rural households in the country have been provided with tap water connection. Three States - Goa, Telangana and Haryana and three UTs - A&N Islands, D&N Haveli & Daman & Diu and Puducherry have provided 100% tap water coverage to its people. Other States are fast moving and are close to achieving the cent percent coverage shortly. Of these Punjab stands at 99%, Himachal Pradesh at 93%, Gujarat at 92% and Bihar at 90% are set to become 'Har Ghar Jal' in this year, it added.