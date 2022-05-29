PM Narendra Modi to address 89th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'

PM Modi to share his thoughts in 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on All India Radio tomorrow

New Delhi, May 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 89th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, at 11 on Sunday.

In the previous episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said digital transactions worth Rs 20,000 crore are now taking place daily in the country and asserted that this is not only increasing facilities but also encouraging an environment of honesty.

The PM had said small online payments are helping build a big digital economy and many new fintech start-ups are coming up. He also urged people who have any experience related to digital payments and the startup ecosystem to share it with others.

'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, in which PM Modi interacts with the listeners. The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan, AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. It will also be live streamed on the YouTube channels of the AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

Story first published: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 9:07 [IST]