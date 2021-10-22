PM Narendra Modi's address to nation: Here are the major highlights from his speech

LIVE: 100 crore vaccine doses shows capabilities of new India, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 22: A day after the country achieved cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed 1-billion mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Friday.

From appealing people to celebrate festivals with caution to taking potshots at the opposition for raising doubts over country's capability over vaccination coverage, here are the highlights from his speech:

I request all to celebrate the upcoming festivals with utmost caution. I appeal to all those who have not taken the first dose of COVID19 vaccine yet should given utmost priority to getting vaccinated. Those who are vaccinated should encourage others

On 21st October, India accomplished the target of 1 billion COVID19 vaccinations. This achievement belongs to every individual in the country. I congratulate every citizen for this feat: PM Modi during address to the nation

100 crore vaccination mark is not just a number... It's a new chapter in history, a testament that India can achieve a tough aim successfully. It shows that country works hard for the fulfilment of its goals.

There were apprehensions over our vaccination program. It was also being said about India that how will discipline work here.

India's vaccine campaign is a living example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas'.

There was a time when earlier there were only chants about made in this country, that country, but today everyone is talking about 'Made in India. I urge all the citizens to make 'made in india' and 'vocal for local' as much of a movement as 'swachch abhiyaan'.

Experts in India and abroad are very positive about India's economy. Today, not only record investment is coming to Indian companies but new employment opportunities are also being created for the youth.

We should be proud of the fact that India's entire vaccination program has been 'science-driven and science-based. It's based on scientific methods, entirely.

We ensured that VIP culture does not overshadow our vaccination program and everyone is treated equally.

Our first line of defence against pandemic was public participation, as part of which people lit diyas, banged thalis. Some people had questioned saying "Will it help us get rid of the disease, but India's unity was on display.

Story first published: Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:00 [IST]