    PM Narendra Modi meets 7 Indian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers

    New Delhi, Oct 23: Days after India achieved the landmark of administering 100 crore doses of the jabs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with vaccine manufacturers.

    Representatives from seven vaccine makers Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Zydus Cadila, Biological E, Gennova Biopharma and Panacea Biotech are participating in the meeting, according to PTI.

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and MoS Health Bharati Pravin Pawar are also present at the meeting.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 17:51 [IST]
    X