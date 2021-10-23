Everything PM Modi said in address to nation

How much population is fully vaccinated in India? 29 cr got 2 doses, 42 cr got 1 dose: Siddaramaiah slams Modi

PM Modi to interact with stakeholders of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa

Goa signifies a new model of development says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi meets 7 Indian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 23: Days after India achieved the landmark of administering 100 crore doses of the jabs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with vaccine manufacturers.

Representatives from seven vaccine makers Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Zydus Cadila, Biological E, Gennova Biopharma and Panacea Biotech are participating in the meeting, according to PTI.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and MoS Health Bharati Pravin Pawar are also present at the meeting.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 17:51 [IST]