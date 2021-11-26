PM Narendra Modi invited to US' 'Summit for Democracy', likely to participate, say sources

New Delhi, Nov 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to the 'Summit for Democracy' hosted by US President Joe Biden next month and he is likely to participate in the virtual meet, sources told PTI on Friday.

The US President will convene the first of two Summits for Democracy and it will have the presence of leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector to set forth an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal and to tackle the greatest threats faced by democracies today through collective action, according to the US Department of State.

"For the United States, the summit will offer an opportunity to listen, learn, and engage with a diverse range of actors whose support and commitment is critical for global democratic renewal. It will also showcase one of democracy's unique strengths: the ability to acknowledge its imperfections and confront them openly and transparently, so that we may, as the United States Constitution puts it, form a more perfect union," the state department said.

Sources said India has been invited to the 'Summit for Democracy' and Prime Minister Modi is likely to participate in the virtual meet which has 110 participants on the State Department's invitation list.

However, China and Russia have reacted furiously over the event for excluding them, with Beijing angered over an invitation for Taiwan and the Kremlin branding it divisive.

Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 23:54 [IST]