PM Modi must atone for his mistakes: CWC passes resolution on Covid-19

New Delhi, May 10: The Congress Working Committee on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his handling of the coronavirus crisis, saying he must "atone for his mistakes" and serve the people instead of carrying on with his "personal agenda" oblivious to the sufferings all around.

The CWC, the Congress'' highest decision-making body, in a resolution also questioned the government data on coronavirus cases and fatalities, and alleged non-reporting of deaths.

The solution lies in facing challenge, not in concealing the truth, it said.

The CWC also expressed deep concern over the government''s coronavirus vaccination strategy, alleging the supply was grossly insufficient and the pricing policy opaque and discriminatory.

Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala said the CWC is of the firm belief that this is a time for showing an unwavering sense of national unity, purpose and resolve.

"In order that it may become a reality, the Prime Minister must atone for his mistakes and commit to serving the people instead of carrying on with personal agenda, oblivious to the suffering all around," the CWC resolution said.

The two leaders said the CWC noted with concern that the government data on Covid-19 deaths is "horribly wrong and afflicted by a massive non-reporting of deaths".

"The solution lies in facing the challenge and stopping the casualties from Covid-19 and not in concealing the truth by burying the data on deaths and infections," the CWC said.

The CWC said the second Covid-19 wave is nothing short of a grave calamity and is a direct consequence of the Modi government''s "indifference, insensitivity and incompetence".

On other issues in the resolution, the two leaders said that a committee proposed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi for assessing the party''s losses in the recently concluded state polls would be set up within 48 hours and it would give its report very soon.

Surjewala said the Congress Working Committee also expressed its revulsion at the "shocking expenditure" priorities of the Modi government.

At a time when the nation''s resources should be devoted to ensuring expansion of vaccination drive and the supply of essential medicines and oxygen, the Modi government is indulging in a "criminal waste of money" by continuing with the "personal vanity" project of the Prime Minister in the national capital, the CWC said, referring to the Central Vista revamp exercise.

"This is the height of callousness and insensitivity, as also an insult to the people of the country," the CWC said.

Story first published: Monday, May 10, 2021, 17:42 [IST]