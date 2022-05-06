PM Modi’s 2017 Israel visit a goosebump moment for me: Dr. Jaishankar

India also take its views on other people's human rights situation: EAM hits out at US

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 06: External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar referred to to the relations between India and Israel as truly special. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel in 2017 was a goosebump moment for him.

Jaishankar was speaking at a gather for the celebration of the 74 years of Independence of Israel.

"When I look back at our relationship, in the last several years that I have been associated with, for me the goosebumps moment in a way was at Tel Aviv when the PM visited Israel in July 2017, first Indian PM to visit Israel. And, since then our relationship has really taken off," Dr. Jaishankar said.

He said that both countries are focusing on expanding the knowledge based relationship which includes cooperation in innovation and research. He said that Israel is an integral part of the Make in India initiatives.

"As I see the future of this relationship for me one of the most encouraging signs is intellectual, students in huge numbers are going from here to there, research project we are doing," the External Affairs Minister said.

Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 14:45 [IST]