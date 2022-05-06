YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi’s 2017 Israel visit a goosebump moment for me: Dr. Jaishankar

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 06: External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar referred to to the relations between India and Israel as truly special. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel in 2017 was a goosebump moment for him.

    PM Modi’s 2017 Israel visit a goosebump moment for me: Dr. Jaishankar
    External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar

    Jaishankar was speaking at a gather for the celebration of the 74 years of Independence of Israel.

    "When I look back at our relationship, in the last several years that I have been associated with, for me the goosebumps moment in a way was at Tel Aviv when the PM visited Israel in July 2017, first Indian PM to visit Israel. And, since then our relationship has really taken off," Dr. Jaishankar said.

    He said that both countries are focusing on expanding the knowledge based relationship which includes cooperation in innovation and research. He said that Israel is an integral part of the Make in India initiatives.

    "As I see the future of this relationship for me one of the most encouraging signs is intellectual, students in huge numbers are going from here to there, research project we are doing," the External Affairs Minister said.

    Comments

    More S JAISHANKAR News  

    Read more about:

    s jaishankar israel

    Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 14:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X