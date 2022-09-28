YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    PM Modi wishes Italy’s Giorgia Meloni on victory in elections

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Italy's Giorgia Meloni who is all set to become the first woman prime minister of the country after winning the general elections.

    PM Modi said that he is looking forward to working together to strengthen the ties between India and Italy.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Italys Giorgia Meloni
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Italy's Giorgia Meloni

    In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Congratulations @GiorgiaMeloni for leading your party @FratellidItalia to victory in the Italian general elections. We look forward to working together to strengthen our ties."

    Meloni's party, Brothers of Italy, reportedly won 26 per cent vote in the recently held elections in the country. Meloni would lead Italy's first far right-led government since World War II.

    Italy election: Meloni says voters 'chose' center-right blocItaly election: Meloni says voters 'chose' center-right bloc

    Meloni is called the far-right leader of the country. However, after winning the elections, the 45-year-old leader said that her party would govern for all and it would not betray people's trust.

    It's likely expected that President Sergio Mattarella nominate her before late October.

    Meloni would succeed Mario Draghi as the PM of Italy.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi wishes victory italy

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 11:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X