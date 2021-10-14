PM Modi at G20 extraordinary summit: Need to ensure Afghan territory not used for terrorism

PM Modi wishes 'good health, speedy recovery' for former PM Manmohan Singh

New Delhi, Oct 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished 'good health, speedy recovery' for former PM Manmohan Singh, who was hospital yesterday after he complained of fever and weakness.

"I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji.," PM Modi tweeted.

I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2021

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya arrived at AIIMS in Delhi to meet former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

The 89-year-old had a fever on Monday and had recovered from it, but turned weak and is currently on fluids.

Giving a health update, Congress leader Pranav Jha, on Twitter, said that the former PM's condition is stable and undergoing routine check-up. He wrote, "There are some unsubstantiated rumours with regards to former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh ji's health. His condition is stable. He is undergoing routine treatment. We will share any updates as needed. We thank our friends in media for their concern."

In April, Dr Singh had tested positive to Covid-19 and was admitted to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences. He had recovered after being hospitalised for over a week.

Last year, he was rushed to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences after he experienced chest congestion. It may be recalled that he had successfully undergone bypass surgery in 2009.

Dr Manmohan Singh, who was the Governor of the Reserve Bank between 1982 and 1985, served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014. He is often regarded as the architect of India's economic reforms programme that liberalised India's economy in 1991.

Story first published: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 10:32 [IST]