PM Modi wishes courage, restraint and positive energy to everyone on Dussehra
India
New Delhi, Oct 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, and said the festival is symbolic of victory.
In a tweet, he wished courage, restraint and positive energy to everyone on this auspicious occasion.
सभी देशवासियों को विजय के प्रतीक-पर्व विजयादशमी की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि यह पावन अवसर हर किसी के जीवन में साहस, संयम और सकारात्मक ऊर्जा लेकर आए।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 5, 2022
The prime minister will be inaugurating the AIIMS in Bilaspur and also attend Kullu Dussehra celebrations in Himachal Pradesh.
Story first published: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 9:29 [IST]