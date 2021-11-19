PM Modi: We have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Centre will repeal the three contentious laws and the process over the withdrawal of the laws will be completed in the forthcoming Parliament session.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, PM Modi said, "I have seen the challenges of the farmers very closely in my five decades of public life, that is why, when I was given the opportunity to serve the country as Prime Minister in 2014, we gave the highest priority to agriculture development and farmer welfare".

In a bid to improve the condition of farmers, the three agricultural laws were brought in the country and small farmers get the right price for their produce and maximum options to sell the produce.

The Prime Minister added that there has been a demand for reforms from farmers of the country, agricultural experts of the country and farmers' organizations. Many governments had brainstormed on bringing reforms. This time also there was discussion in Parliament, brainstorming took place and these laws were brought up, he added.

"In every nook and corner of the country, many farmers' organizations welcomed and supported it. I express my gratitude to the organizations, farmers and individuals who supported the move.

The Prime Minister said that the Government brought these laws for the welfare of farmers, especially small farmers, in the interest of the agriculture sector, for a bright future of 'gaanv-gareeb' - village-poor, with full integrity, clear conscience and dedication towards farmers. He continued, "such a sacred thing, absolutely pure, a matter of farmers' interest, we could not explain to some farmers despite our efforts. Agricultural economists, scientists, progressive farmers also tried their best to make them understand the importance of agricultural laws".

The Prime Minister said, "Today I have come to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws. In the Parliament session starting later this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal these three agricultural laws".

In the spirit of holy Gurupurab, the Prime Minister said that today is not the day for blaming anyone and rededicated himself to working for the welfare of the farmers.

The PM announced an important initiative for the agriculture sector stating that a committee will be formed to promote zero budgeting based agriculture, to change crop pattern as per the changing needs of the country and to make MSP more effective and transparent. The Committee will have representatives of the central government, state governments, farmers, agricultural scientists, and agricultural economists.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 19, 2021, 11:35 [IST]