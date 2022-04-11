YouTube
    PM Modi virtually holds meeting with US President Biden over Ukraine crisis

    New Delhi, Apr 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he was pleased to have the meeting with US President Joe Biden and two of his ministers.

    Speaking at a virtual interaction with Biden, he said, "I am pleased to have this opportunity to speak to you virtually today and with two of your ministers and your ambassador. We take same concerns about the global challenges we faced during Covid-19, advancing health securities and tracking economic crisis."

    narendra modi joe biden russia ukraine war

    Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 21:33 [IST]
