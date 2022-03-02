YouTube
    Bengaluru, Mar 2: Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah slammed the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for using the name of 'Ganga' for the Ukraine evacuation operation, accusing them of trying to get political mileage in ongoing Uttar Pradesh elections.

    PM Modi using river Ganga name for Ukraine evacuation operation as it helps in UP polls: Siddaramaiah

    Continuing his attack on the Centre over handling of the evacuation program, the former Karnataka Chief Minister tweeted, "It is unfortunate to note that @BJP4India leaders sees every crisis as an opportunity to increase their publicity. @narendramodi is using the name of river Ganga for the evacuation operation so that it helps BJP in UP elections. I hope river Ganga cleanses the sins of BJP. [sic]"

    The Centre has launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded Indians from war-torn Ukraine. Special flights are being operated by Air India under 'Operation Ganga'.

    He blamed the BJP government for the death of the Karnataka student killed in Ukraine due stating that Centre's unpreparedness in handling the crisis took the student's life. He wrote, "The unfortunate death of Naveen, a native of Haveri, & the miserable situation of Indian students in war-torn Ukrain are due to lack of preparedness by @BJP4India government and failure by @MEAIndia to assess the impact. [sic]"

    Urging the Centre to make necessary arrangements for the stranded Indians in Ukraine, Siddaramaiah said, "More efforts should be undertaken to evacuate all Indians as soon as possible. Arrangements have to be made to ensure the availability of food, water and safe shelter for Indian students in the conflict areas."

    On Tuesday, the Indian student studying in Ukraine from the Haveri district in Karnataka died due to shelling in the war-torn country. The incident reportedly occurred when he had gone to buy groceries.

    russia ukraine war up election 2022

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 17:57 [IST]
    X