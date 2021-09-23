PM Modi US visit: Here’s his complete itinerary; Meeting with Kamala Harris, 5 CEOs on Day 1

PM Modi, Biden and over 100 world leaders to address UNGA in person next week

New Delhi, Sep 23: PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of 76th Session of UN General Assembly (UNGA), attend the Quad Leaders' Summit and hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

As per the schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday local time arrived in Washington for his much-touted three-day US visit.

Prime Minister Modi was received by US department of state officials at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC upon his arrival. He was welcomed by India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, along with the Defence attache including Brigadier Anoop Singhal, Air Commodore Anjan Bhadra and naval attache Commodore Nirbhaya Bapna.

The prime minister travelled to the US on the recently-inducted custom-made Boeing 777 aircraft.

September 23: Meetings with Australia, Japan PMs, Kamala Harris, and CEOs of top companies

PM Modi-Kamala Harris meet:

On the same day, PM Modi will meet US Vice President Kamala Harris after which a gala dinner, to be hosted by US President Joe Biden, will take place.

PM Modi likely to meet Apple CEO Tim Cook:

The prime minister will also meet a number of top executives of major American companies in Washington. Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to be one of them.

September 24: First in-person meeting of Quad leaders

First in-person meeting of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, leaders on September 24, with Modi, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga and Australian PM Scott Morrison being hosted by Biden in the White House. The US President will also host a gala dinner the same day.

September 25: UNGA address in New York

After concluding his engagements in Washington, PM Modi will travel to New York on the evening of September 24 and address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly the next day.

When and Where to Watch Live Streaming of PM Narendra Modi UNGA address?

The live streaming of PM Narendra Modi's address at the UNGA will be available to watch on September 25 from 6:30 pm onwards.