YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi US visit: Here’s his complete itinerary; Meeting with Kamala Harris, 5 CEOs on Day 1

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 23: PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of 76th Session of UN General Assembly (UNGA), attend the Quad Leaders' Summit and hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

    PM Modi US visit: Here’s his complete itinerary; When, how to watch UNGA address LIVE

    As per the schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday local time arrived in Washington for his much-touted three-day US visit.

    Prime Minister Modi was received by US department of state officials at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC upon his arrival. He was welcomed by India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, along with the Defence attache including Brigadier Anoop Singhal, Air Commodore Anjan Bhadra and naval attache Commodore Nirbhaya Bapna.

    PM Modi US visit: Here’s his complete itinerary; When, how to watch UNGA address LIVE

    The prime minister travelled to the US on the recently-inducted custom-made Boeing 777 aircraft.

    September 23: Meetings with Australia, Japan PMs, Kamala Harris, and CEOs of top companies

    PM Modi-Kamala Harris meet:

    On the same day, PM Modi will meet US Vice President Kamala Harris after which a gala dinner, to be hosted by US President Joe Biden, will take place.

    PM Modi likely to meet Apple CEO Tim Cook:

    The prime minister will also meet a number of top executives of major American companies in Washington. Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to be one of them.

    September 24: First in-person meeting of Quad leaders

    First in-person meeting of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, leaders on September 24, with Modi, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga and Australian PM Scott Morrison being hosted by Biden in the White House. The US President will also host a gala dinner the same day.

    September 25: UNGA address in New York

    After concluding his engagements in Washington, PM Modi will travel to New York on the evening of September 24 and address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly the next day.

    When and Where to Watch Live Streaming of PM Narendra Modi UNGA address?

    The live streaming of PM Narendra Modi's address at the UNGA will be available to watch on September 25 from 6:30 pm onwards.

    More UNGA News  

    Read more about:

    unga narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X