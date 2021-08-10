YouTube
    PM Modi upset over BJP MPs missing Rajya Sabha duty, demands list of absentees

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought the details of members who were absent in Rajya Sabha on Monday when voting for a statutory resolution moved by several opposition MPs was held.

    The statutory resolution demanded that the Tribunals Reforms Bill be send to the select committee of the House, however, it got negated.

    PM Modi upset over BJP MPs missing Rajya Sabha duty, demands list of absentees

    Speaking at the BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, PM Modi asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to submit the details of those who were not present in the house when the voting was held.

    The BJP parliamentary party led by Modi also gave a standing ovation to the Olympic medal winners, the party said.

    The BJP parliamentary party led by Modi also gave a standing ovation to the Olympic medal winners, the party said.

    PM Modi also suggested the party MPs to encourage more people in their constituencies to participate in sports and also promote Poshan Abhiyaan and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 10, 2021, 12:42 [IST]
    X