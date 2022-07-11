PM Modi unveils 6.5m long bronze National Emblem on new Parliament building

New Delhi, July 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building.

The emblem is made up of bronze with a total weight of 9,500 kg and is 6.5 metre in height, officials said. It has been cast at the top of the central foyer of the new Parliament building, and a supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg has been constructed to support the emblem, they added.

The Prime Minister also interacted with workers involved in building the new Parliament.

The concept sketch and process of casting of the National Emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building has gone through eight different stages of preparation from clay modelling and computer graphics to bronze casting and polishing, they said.