PM Modi to visit Haryana and Punjab on August 24

New Delhi, Aug 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana and Punjab on 24th August, 2022. The day will witness two important Health initiatives being inaugurated/dedicated to the Nation by the Prime Minister.

At around 11 am, Prime Minister will inaugurate Amrita Hospital at Faridabad, Haryana. Thereafter, Prime Minister will travel to Mohali and dedicate 'Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre' to the Nation, at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar District (Mohali) at around 02:15 PM.

PM in Haryana

The availability of modern medical infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR) will get a boost as the Prime Minister will inaugurate Amrita Hospital at Faridabad. Managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math, the super-specialty hospital will be equipped with 2600 beds. The hospital, which is being constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs. 6000 crores, will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the people of Faridabad and the entire NCR region.

PM in Punjab

In an endeavour to provide world class Cancer care to the residents of Punjab and neighbouring states & UTs, Prime Minister will dedicate 'Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre' to the Nation at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar District (Mohali). ​​The Hospital has been built at a cost of over Rs. 660 Crore by Tata Memorial Centre, an aided institute under Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India.

The cancer Hospital is a tertiary care hospital of 300 bed capacity and is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers using every available treatment modalities like Surgery, Radiotherapy and Medical oncology - Chemotherapy, immunotherapy and Bone marrow transplant.

The Hospital will function like a 'hub' of cancer care and treatment in the region, with the 100 bedded hospital in Sangrur functioning like its 'spoke'.

Story first published: Monday, August 22, 2022, 14:08 [IST]