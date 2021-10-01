YouTube
    Ahmedabad, Oct 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would interact with beneficiaries of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Gujarat through video conference on Saturday on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi''s birth anniversary, an official release said here.

    PM Modi to virtually interact with Gujarat villagers

    The Union government''s Jal Jeevan Mission is aimed at providing safe and adequate drinking water through tap connections to all households in rural India by 2024.

    Modi would speak to beneficiaries from Pimpli village in Palanpur taluka of Banaskantha district around 11 am. He is scheduled to interact with beneficiaries of the scheme in some other states too.

    On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, a "gram sabha" will be held in each of the 14,250 village panchayats of Gujarat between 10 am and 11am. The PM''s interaction with the residents of Pimpli will be broadcast live at all these gram sabhas, said the release.

    Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Gujarat government has set itself a target of providing tap water to all villages by September 2022.

    Till now, of 92.92 lakh households to be covered under the Mission, 81.41 lakh or 87.6 per cent have been provided tap water connections, said the release.

    Story first published: Friday, October 1, 2021, 20:37 [IST]
