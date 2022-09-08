PM Modi virtually inaugurates medical camp in Gujarat's Surat city

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated a mega medical camp in Gujarat's Surat city on Thursday and interacted with beneficiaries of various state and centrally-sponsored schemes, a state minister said.

    The event and the medical camp are being organised by Olpad MLA Mukesh Patel, who is Minister of State for Agriculture, Energy and Petrochemicals in the Gujarat government.

    He said 3,000 doctors will conduct health check-up at the camp which will be held on the campus of the Arts and Commerce College in Olpad.

    ''On the occasion, the prime minister will also interact with some of the beneficiaries of schemes sponsored by the state and central governments, such as the widow pension scheme and the Ayushman Bharat card,'' the minister said. He said 74,000 ''page committee'' members of the BJP's Olpad Assembly segment will be given identity cards at the same event.

