  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to undertake aerial survey of cyclone amphan hit areas on Friday

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake an aerial survey of "cyclone-hit" areas on Friday, official sources said.

    PM Modi to undertake aerial survey of cyclone hit areas on Friday

    A powerful cyclone Amphan tore into West Bengal, leaving 72 people dead and thousands homeless, battering several parts of the state and washing away bridges and swamping low-lying areas.

    Amphan also wreaked havoc in Odisha damaging power and telecom infrastructure in several coastal districts.

    When asked whether the prime minister will make an aerial survey of both West Bengal and Odisha, the sources did not specify and said he will take the survey of "cyclone-affected areas".

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi cyclone

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue