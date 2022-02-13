PM Modi to share thoughts on 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on 27th Feb

'PM Modi never had any children...': Stung by dynasty politics remark, Lalu Prasad Yadav hits below the belt

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people of the country and abroad in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on All India Radio at 11 AM on 27th of this month. It will be the 86th episode of the monthly radio programme.

The Prime Minister has invited people to share their ideas on topics he should address on the coming episode of Mann Ki Baat.

People can share their views in the NaMo app or MyGov Open Forum. They can also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record their message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English.

The phone lines will remain open till 24th February. People can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give their suggestions to the Prime Minister.

Story first published: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 10:07 [IST]