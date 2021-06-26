PM Modi to review Ayodhya development plan today

YouTube
    New Delhi, June 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the Ayodhya development plan at 11 am today. The prime minister will be joined by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to review the development plan via video conference.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The prime minister will be briefed on the 1200-acre Vedic city and '84 Kos Parikrama' route, which is a 300-km-long pilgrimage route that the devotees will take bare-footed to pay obeisance at vital places linked with Lord Krishna and will take around 45 days to cover.

    The future vision of Ayodhya's development includes modernisation, roads, infrastructure, railway station, airport and other several pending projects.

    Earlier, Yogi Adityanath said that the state government's proposal for an international airport in Ayodhya has been approved by the Centre.

    "UP government's proposal for an international airport in Ayodhya has been approved by the Centre. About ₹1,000 crore has been allocated to the district administration by the state government. The Central government has disbursed ₹250 crore," the Chief Minister had told ANI.

    The prime ministers review meet comes at a time when the Ayodhya land deal controversy wherein several Opposition parties have levelled allegations against the Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust of corruption in the purchase of land for the Ram temple has come to fore.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 26, 2021, 9:16 [IST]
    X