    PM Modi to meet President Kovind shortly after he expressed concern on security breach issue

    New Delhi, Jan 06: President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed concern on the security breach matter during PM Narendra Modi's Punjab visit on Wednesday. PM Modi will meet the President shortly.

    PM Modi to meet President Kovind shortly after he expressed concern on security breach issue

    In a major security lapse, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday. He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

    Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has denied any security lapse or political motive behind it and said his government is ready for an inquiry.

    The Punjab government on Thursday constituted a two-member high-level committee to conduct a "thorough probe" into lapses during Modi's visit to Ferozepur, an official spokesperson said.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 6, 2022, 13:30 [IST]
