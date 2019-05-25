  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to meet President at 8 pm, stake claim to form new govt

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind Saturday evening to stake a claim to form the new government, sources said.

    The prime minister is likely to call on the President at around 8 pm and before that, leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would meet Kovind at around 7 pm, the sources said.

    File photo of Narendra Modi
    File photo of Narendra Modi

    The NDA returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections with the BJP alone bagging 303 of total 542 seats contested. Elections were held in 542 of the 543 seats.

    The election in Vellore Lok Sabha seat was cancelled by the EC citing abuse of money power. Asked whether foreign dignitaries would be invited to the swearing-in ceremony, the sources said, "As of now there is no such information. We will share the details once a decision is taken." Modi had invited the Heads of the SAARC nations to his swearing-in ceremony as Prime Minister in 2014.

    NDA to meet today to formally elect PM Modi as leader

    Meanwhile, the full Election Commission on Saturday called on President Kovind and handed over the list of 542 newly-elected members of the Lok Sabha that will enable him to initiate the formal process of new government formation.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi bjp

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue