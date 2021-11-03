PM Modi to meet officials of districts where vaccination drive has been sluggish

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with senior officials of over 40 districts where the vaccination coverage against COVID-19 is sluggish. The meeting to be held today at 12 noon will also have a number of Chief Ministers.

A release from the Prime Minister's Office said that the meeting's focus would be districts where less than 50 per cent of the adult population has received at least one shot of the vaccine. The meeting would also review the low coverage of the second dose. The release said that the districts are of states including Manipur, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Madhya Pradesh.

Data from the government shows that Nagaland's Kiphire has the lowest coverage of at least one dose.

Only 16.1 per cent of the population has been vaccinated here. Bihar's Araria with 49.6 per cent coverage is second in the list followed by Delhi's North West district with 48.2 per cent. Aurangabad (46.5%), Nanded (48.4%), Akola (49.3%), Deoghar (44.2%) and West Singhbhum (47.8%) are some of the other districts where the vaccination coverage has been sluggish.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 8:19 [IST]