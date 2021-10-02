PM Modi to launch Jal Jeevan Mission app, Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh today

New Delhi, Oct 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to virtually interact with gram panchayats and village water and sanitation committees (VWSC) on the Jal Jeevan Mission.

"At 11 AM tomorrow, 2nd October, I will be taking part in an interesting programme relating to Jal Shakti and rural empowerment. I would interact with Gram Panchayats and Pani Samitis. Jal Jeevan Mission App and Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh would be launched," PM Modi tweeted on Friday.

PM Modi will also launch Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh, where any individual, institution, corporate, or philanthropist, be it in India or abroad, can contribute to help provide tap water connection in every rural household, school, anganwadi centre, ashramshala, and other public institutions.

Nation-wide Gram Sabhas on Jal Jeevan Mission will also take place during the day. The Gram Sabhas will discuss planning and management of village water supply systems and also work towards long-term water security.

About Pani Samitis/VWSC

Pani Samitis play a key role in planning, implementation, management, operation and maintenance of village water supply systems, thereby providing clean tap water to every household on a regular and long-term basis.

Out of over 6 lakh villages, Pani Samitis/ VWSCs have been constituted in around 3.5 lakh villages. More than 7.1 lakh women have been trained to test the quality of water by using Field Test Kits.

About Jal Jeevan Mission

On 15th August, 2019, Prime Minister announced the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide clean tap water to every household. At the time of launch of the mission, only 3.23 Crore (17%) rural households had tap water supply.

Despite Covid-19 pandemic, in the last two years, more than 5 Crore households have been provided with tap water connections. As on date, about 8.26 Crore (43%) rural households have tap water supply in their homes. Every rural household in 78 districts, 58 thousand Gram Panchayats and 1.16 lakh villages are getting tap water supply. Till now, tap water supply has been provided in 7.72 lakh (76%) schools and 7.48 lakh (67.5%)

anganwadi centres.

To realize Prime Minister's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', and following 'bottom up' approach, Jal Jeevan Mission is implemented in partnership with States with a budget of Rs. 3.60 lakh Crores. Further, Rs. 1.42 lakh Crore has been allocated to PRIs as a tied grant under 15th Finance Commission for water and sanitation in villages for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26.

Saturday, October 2, 2021, 8:58 [IST]