PM Modi to launch 5G testbed tomorrow

    New Delhi, May 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme marking silver jubilee celebrations of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on 17 May, 2022 at 11 AM via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also release a postal stamp to commemorate the occasion.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    During the programme, Prime Minister will also launch a 5G Test Bed, developed as a multi institute collaborative project by a total of eight institutes led by IIT Madras.

    The other institutes that participated in the project include IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IISc Bangalore, Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) and Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology (CEWiT). The project has been developed at a cost of more than Rs. 220 crore.

    The Test Bed will enable a supportive ecosystem for Indian industry and startups which will help them validate their products, prototypes, solutions and algorithms in 5G and next generation technologies.

    TRAI was established in 1997 through the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Act, 1997.

    Story first published: Monday, May 16, 2022, 18:02 [IST]
