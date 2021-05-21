YouTube
    PM Modi to interact with Varanasi doctors, paramedical staff today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with doctors, paramedical staff and other frontline health workers of Varanasi on Friday via video conferencing.

    His office said Modi will review the working of various COVID hospitals in Varanasi, including the Pandit Rajan Mishra Covid Hospital, which was recently started through the joint efforts of the DRDO and the Indian Army.

    He will also review the working of non-Covid hospitals in the district. Modi will also discuss the ongoing efforts for tackling the second wave of COVID-19 in Varanasi and preparations for the future, the Prime Minister's Office said.

    Story first published: Friday, May 21, 2021, 8:59 [IST]
