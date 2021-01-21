Vaccine side effects shown as more than what they were, causing anxiety: Guleria

PM Modi to interact with vaccine beneficiaries tomorrow

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi on 22nd January, 2021 at 1:15 PM via video conferencing. The participants in the interaction will share their first-hand experience of vaccination.

The interaction follows continuous dialogue and discussion by the Prime Minister with scientists, political leaders, officials and other stakeholders to proactively ensure smooth conduct of the world's largest vaccination drive.

This interaction would give first hand opportunity to hear their experiences as well as feedback. I would urge you all to watch tomorrow's interaction, the PM said.

The world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India. Our frontline warriors are getting vaccinated across the nation. At 1:15 PM tomorrow, 22nd January, I would interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi, via video conferencing, the PM also said.