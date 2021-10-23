PM Modi to interact with stakeholders of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa today

‘Covid-19 vaccine a shield, do not your guard down': PM Modi urges caution during festivities

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and stakeholders of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme today at 11 AM via video conferencing. The interaction will be followed by his address on the occasion.

The initiative of Swayampurna Goa, launched on 1st October 2020 was inspired by the clarion call given by the Prime Minister for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Under this programme, a state government officer is appointed as 'Swayampurna Mitra'.

The Mitra visits a designated panchayat or municipality, interacts with people, coordinates with multiple government departments and ensures that various government schemes and benefits are available to the eligible beneficiaries.

Goa Chief Minister Shri Promod Sawant will be present on the occasion.

Story first published: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 8:35 [IST]