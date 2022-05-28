'We made honest efforts to build India of the dreams of Bapu, Sardar Patel': PM Modi on 8 years of governance

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of welfare schemes on May 31

India

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of various welfare schemes and progammes from across the country at an event to be held in Shimla on Tuesday, the Union Rural Development Ministry said.

At the event, Prime Minister Modi will also release the 11th installment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi amounting to more than Rs 21,000 crore, the ministry said.

While some beneficiaries will be present at the Shimla venue, the rest will join it virtually.

The event, titled 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan', will be one of the largest ever single-event nationwide interactions spanning all districts, where the prime minster will interact with beneficiaries about the impact these schemes and programmes have had on their lives, the ministry said in an official statement on Saturday.

Simultaneous events will be organised at state capitals, district headquarters and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) centres, where beneficiaries will interact with chief ministers, central and state ministers, MPs, MLAs and other elected public representatives.

The number of beneficiaries of many of these schemes runs in crores and in several cases in tens of crores. These schemes address the most pressing problems of poorest segments of population, including housing, availability of potable water, food, health and nutrition, livelihood and financial inclusion, etc. ''The interaction will explore the possibility of convergence and saturation of these schemes and give an opportunity to assess the citizens' aspiration for India as it completes 100 years of independence in the year 2047,'' the ministry said.

It is expected that this interaction will not only highlight people-centric approach of these schemes leading to ease of living of citizens but will also enlighten the government on the aspirations of the people and ensure that no one is left behind in the nation's march to progress, the ministry said.

The event is being held in the BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh which is going for assembly polls later this year.