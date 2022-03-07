YouTube
    PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of Jan Aushadhi Yojana today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 07: On the occasion of "Jan Aushadhi Diwas", Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Jan Aushadhi kendra owners and beneficiaries of the scheme on 7th March at 12:30 PM via video conferencing. The interaction will be followed by the address of the Prime Minister on the occasion. The theme of the event is "Jan Aushadhi-Jan Upyogi".

    Jan Aushadhi week is being celebrated across the country from 1st March to generate awareness about the usage of generic medicines and benefits of Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana. In this week, various events such as Jan Aushadhi Sankalp Yatra, Matri Shakti Samman, Jan Aushadhi Bal Mitra, Jan Aushadhi Jan Jagran Abhiyan, Aao Jan Aushadhi Mitra Baney and Jan Aushadhi Jan Arogya Mela have been organised.

    In line with the Prime Minister's vision to make medicines affordable and accessible to the citizens, there are now more than 8600 Jan Aushadhi stores across the country, covering almost every district.

    Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 8:03 [IST]
    X