PM Modi to inaugurate TERI's World Sustainable Development Summit

New Delhi, Feb 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at The Energy and Resources Institute's (TERI) World Sustainable Development Summit at around 6 PM on 16th February, 2022 via video message.

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) is organising the 21st edition of its annual flagship event, the World Sustainability Development Summit (WSDS) 2022 from 16th to 18th February. The Summit aims to build a resilient planet and ensure a sustainable and equitable future.

World Sustainable Development Summit is TERI's annual flagship event. The theme for this year's Summit is 'Towards a Resilient Planet: Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future'. The Summit will discuss a wide range of issues including climate change, sustainable production, energy transitions, global commons and resource security.

The three day summit starting 16th February will be attended by Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Ms Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General, United Nations, heads of various intergovernmental organisations, Ministers/ Envoys from more than a dozen countries and delegates from over 120 countries.

About TERI

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) is an independent, multi-dimensional organization, with capabilities in research, policy, consultancy, and implementation. It has pioneered conversations and action in the energy, environment, climate change, and sustainability space for over four decades.

The institute's research and research-based solutions have had a transformative impact on industry and communities. Headquartered in New Delhi, it has regional centres and campuses in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Mumbai, Panaji, and Nainital, supported by a multi-disciplinary team of scientists, sociologists, economists and engineers, and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 12:04 [IST]