YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 IPL Auction 2022 Players List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to inaugurate TERI's World Sustainable Development Summit

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at The Energy and Resources Institute's (TERI) World Sustainable Development Summit at around 6 PM on 16th February, 2022 via video message.

    The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) is organising the 21st edition of its annual flagship event, the World Sustainability Development Summit (WSDS) 2022 from 16th to 18th February. The Summit aims to build a resilient planet and ensure a sustainable and equitable future.

    PM Modi to inaugurate TERIs World Sustainable Development Summit
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    World Sustainable Development Summit is TERI's annual flagship event. The theme for this year's Summit is 'Towards a Resilient Planet: Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future'. The Summit will discuss a wide range of issues including climate change, sustainable production, energy transitions, global commons and resource security.

    The three day summit starting 16th February will be attended by Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Ms Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General, United Nations, heads of various intergovernmental organisations, Ministers/ Envoys from more than a dozen countries and delegates from over 120 countries.

    About TERI

    The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) is an independent, multi-dimensional organization, with capabilities in research, policy, consultancy, and implementation. It has pioneered conversations and action in the energy, environment, climate change, and sustainability space for over four decades.

    The institute's research and research-based solutions have had a transformative impact on industry and communities. Headquartered in New Delhi, it has regional centres and campuses in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Mumbai, Panaji, and Nainital, supported by a multi-disciplinary team of scientists, sociologists, economists and engineers, and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 12:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X