YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to inaugurate new circuit house at Somnath

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Circuit House at Somnath on 21st January, 2022 at 11 AM via video conferencing. The inauguration will be followed by the Prime Minister's address on the occasion.

    PM Modi to inaugurate new circuit house at Somnath
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Somnath Temple is visited by lakhs of devotees from India and abroad every year. The need for the new Circuit House was felt as the existing government facility was located far off from the temple. The new Circuit House has been built at a cost of over Rs 30 crore and is located near the Somnath Temple. It is equipped with top class facilities including suites, VIP and deluxe rooms, conference room, auditorium hall etc. The landscaping has been done in such a manner that sea view is available from every room.

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi somnath

    Story first published: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 13:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X