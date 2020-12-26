YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to inaugurate India's first-ever driverless train on Delhi Metro on Monday

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India''s first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metro''s Magenta Line along with the fully operational National Common Mobility Card service on the Airport Express Line on December 28 via video conferencing.

    Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi

    The Prime Minister''s Office (PMO) said on Saturday that these innovations will herald a new era of travelling comfort and enhanced mobility.

    The driverless trains will be fully automated, which will eliminate the possibility of human error, it said, adding that after the start of driverless services on the Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden), the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) of Delhi Metro is expected to have driverless operations by mid-2021.

    The National Common Mobility Card, which will be fully operationalised on the Airport Express Line, will enable anyone carrying a RuPay-Debit Card issued from any part of the country to travel on the route using it.

    This facility will become available on the entire Delhi Metro network by 2022, the PMO said.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Saturday, December 26, 2020, 21:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X