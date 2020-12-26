PM Modi to inaugurate India's first-ever driverless train on Delhi Metro on Monday

PM Modi releases Rs 18,000 cr as part of PM-KISAN scheme, says 'only farmers of Bengal deprived of benefits'

New Delhi, Dec 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India''s first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metro''s Magenta Line along with the fully operational National Common Mobility Card service on the Airport Express Line on December 28 via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister''s Office (PMO) said on Saturday that these innovations will herald a new era of travelling comfort and enhanced mobility.

The driverless trains will be fully automated, which will eliminate the possibility of human error, it said, adding that after the start of driverless services on the Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden), the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) of Delhi Metro is expected to have driverless operations by mid-2021.

The National Common Mobility Card, which will be fully operationalised on the Airport Express Line, will enable anyone carrying a RuPay-Debit Card issued from any part of the country to travel on the route using it.

This facility will become available on the entire Delhi Metro network by 2022, the PMO said.