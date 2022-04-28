PM Modi to inaugurate Global Patidar Business Summit via video conference on Friday

YouTube
    New Delhi, Apr 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Patidar Business Summit (GPBS), being organized by Sardardham, on Friday at 12 noon via video conferencing.

    Sardardham is organizing GPBS under 'Mission 2026' to provide an impetus to socio-economic development of Patidar community. The Summit is organized every two years.

    The first two Summits were held in Gandhinagar in 2018 and 2020, and the current Summit is now being held in Surat. The main theme of GPBS 2022 is "Aatmanirbhar Community to Aatmanirbhar Gujarat and India".

    The Summit aims to bring together small, medium and large enterprises within the community; nurture and support new entrepreneurs and provide training and employment assistance to the educated youth.

    The three-day Summit, being organized from 29th April to 1st May, covers various aspects of government industrial policy, MSMEs, start-ups, innovation, among others.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 22:16 [IST]
    X