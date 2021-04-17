PM Modi to hold COVID-19 review meet at 8 pm today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a COVID-19 review meeting at 8 pm tonight on COVID-19 and vaccination situation in India. Top officers from various ministries will participate in the meeting on Saturday.

The prime minister has been holding meetings with chief ministers and officials on a regular basis to discuss the situation and take measures to curb the pandemic.

Amid COVID-19 surge 11 states and Union Territories have raised the issue of increasing supply of oxygen cylinders and Remdesivir in hospitals, adding ventilator stocks and enhanced supply of vaccine doses.

The meeting comes on a day India record single-day rise of 2,34,692 cases and 1,341 fatalities, pushing country's COVID-19 tally to 1,45,26,609 and the death toll due to the viral disease to 1,75,649. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has surpassed the 16-lakh mark.

Registering a steady increase for the 38th day in a row, the tally of active COVID-19 cases has climbed to 16,79,740 in the country, accounting for 11.56 per cent of its total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 87.23 per cent.