    PM Modi to deliver keynote address at High-Level Segment of UN ECOSOC

    New Delhi, July 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address virtually at the High-Level Segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council on July 17.

    The event is being held on Friday between 9.45-11.30 am at the UNHQ.

    PM Modi to deliver keynote address at High-Level Segment of UN ECOSOC
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    He will be speaking at the valedictory session and will be joined by Prime Minister of Norway, Erna Solberg and UN Secretary General, Antonio Gueterres.

    The High-Level Segment is held annually by ECOSOC and convenes a diverse group of high level representatives from the government, private sector, civil society and academia. This year, the theme is Multilateralism after COVID-19-What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary.

    A note from the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said that the event assumes significance as this will be the first opportunity wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the broader UN membership since India's overwhelming election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council on June 17. The PM had earlier delivered the keynote address at the 70th anniversary of the ECOSOC, which had taken place on January 22 2016.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 11:43 [IST]
