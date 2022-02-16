YouTube
    PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at TERI Summit today

    New Delhi, Feb 16: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the Energy and Resources Institute's (TERI) World Sustainable Development Summit today via video message.

    The summit is TERI's annual flagship event and the theme for this year is 'Towards a Resilient Planet: Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future. It will discuss a wide range of issues including climate change, sustainable production, energy transitions, global commons and resource security.

    The three-day summit starting tomorrow will be attended by President of Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali, Deputy Secretary-General of United Nations, Amina J Mohammed, heads of various intergovernmental organisations and Ministers and Envoys from more than a dozen countries and delegates from over 120 countries.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 9:09 [IST]
