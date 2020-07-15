YouTube
    PM Modi to deliver address on World Youth Skills Day today

    New Delhi, Jul 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday deliver an address to mark the World Youth Skills Day. The Skill India Mission was launched five years ago on this day, an official statement said on Tuesday.

    A digital conclave is also being organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to mark the occasion.

    Skill India is an initiative of the central government which was launched to empower the youth with skill sets which make them more employable and more productive in their work environment.

    It offers courses across several sectors which are aligned to the standards recognised by both the industry and the government under the National Skill Qualification Framework

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 8:55 [IST]
