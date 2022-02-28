YouTube
    PM Modi to chair a high-level meeting on the Ukraine situation: Sources

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 28: In less than 24 hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a high-level meeting to discuss the Ukraine crisis, sources said.

    PM Modi to chair a high-level meeting on the Ukraine situation: Sources

    Top ministers and officials will be attending the meeting.

    The first meeting started last evening after the videos of students stranded in Ukraine went viral on social media. Earlier in the day, the PM had a meeting with several ministers and the decision to send ministers to border nations to smoothen the evacuation process.

    Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and V K Singh will travel to its neighbouring countries to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students.

    Scindia will take care of evacuation efforts from Romania and Moldova while Rijiju will go to Slovakia. Puri will go to Hungary while Singh will be in Poland to manage the evacuation.

    Story first published: Monday, February 28, 2022, 19:50 [IST]
    X