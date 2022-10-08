PM Modi to begin three-day visit to Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh from October 9 | Full Schedule

Nw Delhi, Oct 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat from 9th to 11th October, followed by a visit to Madhya Pradesh on 11th October.

On 9th October, at around 5:30 PM, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects at Modhera in Mehsana. This will be followed by Darshan and Pooja at Modheshwari Mata Temple at around 6:45 PM, followed by a visit to Surya Mandir at 7:30 PM.

On 10th October, at around 11 AM, Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and inaugurate various projects at Amod in Bharuch. At around 3:15 PM, Prime Minister will inaugurate Modi Shaikshanik Sankul in Ahmedabad. Thereafter, at 5:30 PM, Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects at Jamnagar.

On 11th October, at 2:15 PM, Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects in Civil Hospital Asarwa, Ahmedabad, after which he will travel to Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, where he will perform Darshan and Pooja at around 5:45 PM. This will be followed by dedication of Shri Mahakal Lok at around 6:30 PM, followed by a public function in Ujjain at 7:15 PM.

PM in Mehsana

Prime Minister will preside over a public function where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 3900 crore in Modhera, Mehsana.

Prime Minister will declare village Modhera as India's first 24x7 solar powered village; This project, which is first of its kind, realises the Prime Minister's vision of solarization of the sun-temple town of Modhera. It involved developing a Ground Mounted Solar power plant and more than 1300 Rooftop solar systems on residential & Government buildings, all integrated with Battery Energy storage system (BESS). The project will demonstrate how India's renewable energy prowess can empower people at grassroots.

The projects being dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister includes Gauge Conversion of Sabarmati-Jagudan segment of Ahmedabad-Mehsana Gauge Conversion project; ONGC's Nandasan Geological oil production project; Sujalam Sufalam Canal from Kherava to Shingoda Lake; Dharoi Dam Based Vadnagar Kheralu and Dharoi Group Reform Scheme; project of four laning of a section of Bechraji Modhera -Chanasma state highway; project to expand a section of Unja-Dasaj Upera Ladol (Bhankhar Approach Road); New Building of Regional Training Centre, Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA), Mehsana; and Projection Mapping at Sun Temple at Modhera, among others.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of multiple projects that include four laning of a section of NH-68 from Patan to Gozariya; water treatment plant at Chalasan village of Jotana taluka of Mehsana district; new automated milk powder plant and UHT milk carton plant at Dudhsagar Dairy; Redevelopment & Reconstruction of General Hospital Mehsana; and Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for Mehsana and other districts of North Gujarat, among others.

After the public function, Prime Minister will perform Darshan and Pooja at Modheshwari Mata Temple. He will also visit the Sun temple where he will witness the beautiful projection mapping show.

PM in Bharuch

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 8000 crore in Amod, Bharuch.

In yet another step to make India aatmanirbhar in the pharmaceutical sector, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park at Jambusar. In 2021-22, bulk drugs accounted for over 60% of total pharmaceutical imports. The project will play a key role in ensuring import substitution and helping make India self-reliant for bulk drugs.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Deep Sea Pipeline Project at Dahej, which will help in disposal of treated wastewater from industrial estates. Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid by the Prime Minister include the phase 1 of Ankleshwar Airport and development of Multilevel Industrial Sheds at Ankleshwar and Panoli, which will give a boost to the MSME sector.

Prime Minister will perform the ground breaking ceremony for the development of multiple industrial parks. These include four Tribal Industrial Parks which will come up in Valia (Bharuch), Amirgadh (Banaskantha), Chakaliya (Dahod) and Vanar (Chhota Udaipur); Agro Food Park at Mudetha (Banaskantha); Sea Food Park at Kakwadi Danti (Valsad); and MSME Park at Khandivav (Mahisagar).

During the programme, Prime Minister will dedicate several projects which will give a boost to the chemicals sector. He will dedicate 800 TPD Caustic Soda Plant integrated with 130 MW cogeneration power plant at Dahej. Along with this, he will also dedicate expansion of existing Caustic Soda Plant at Dahej, whose capacity has been increased from 785 MT/day to 1310 MT/day. Prime Minister will also dedicate a project for manufacturing over one lakh MT per annum of Chloromethanes at Dahej. Other projects which will be dedicated by the Prime Minister include the Hydrazine Hydrate Plant at Dahej which will help in import substitution of the product, IOCL Dahej-Koyali Pipeline Project, Bharuch underground drainage and STP work and widening & strengthening of Umlla Asaa Panetha road.

PM in Ahmedabad

On 10th October, Prime Minister will inaugurate Phase 1 of Modi Shaikshanik Sankul, an educational complex for needy students. The project will help provide facilities to students for holistic development.

On 11th October, Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stones of various healthcare facilities around Rs. 1300 crore in Civil Hospital Asarwa, Ahmedabad. This includes dedication of new and improved facilities for cardiac care and a new hostel building in U.N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre; new hospital building of the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre; new building of Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of shelter home to accommodate families of poor patients.

PM in Jamnagar

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 1460 crore in Jamnagar. These projects relate to irrigation, power, water supply and urban infrastructure.

Prime Minister will dedicate package 7 of Saurashtra Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana Link 3 (from Und Dam to Sonmati Dam), package 5 of SAUNI Yojana Link 1 (from Und-1 dam to SANI Dam) and Haripar 40 MW Solar PV project.

The projects whose foundation stone would be laid by the Prime Minister include Kalavad Group Augmentation water supply scheme of Kalavad/Jamnagar Taluka Morbi-Maliya-Jodiya group Augmentation water supply scheme, Lalpur Bypass junction flyover Bridge, Hapa Market Yard Railway Crossing , and the refurbishment of the Sewer Collection pipeline and pumping station.

PM in Ujjain

Prime Minister will dedicate Mahakal Lok to the nation. Phase I of the Mahakal Lok project will help in enriching the experience of pilgrims visiting the temple by providing them with world class modern amenities. Project aims to decongest the entire area and also put special emphasis on conservation and restoration of heritage structures. Under the project, the temple precinct will be expanded nearly seven times. The total cost of the entire project is around Rs 850 crore. Existing footfall of the temple, which is currently around 1.5 crore per annum, is expected to be doubled. Development of the project has been planned under two phases.

The Mahakal Path contains 108 stambhs (pillars) which depict Anand Tandav Swaroop (Dance form) of Lord Shiva. Many religious sculptures depicting the life of Lord Shiva are installed along the Mahakal Path. The Mural wall along the Path is based on Shiva Purana stories such as Act of creation, Birth of Ganesha, Story of Sati and Daksha among others. The Plaza area, which is spread over 2.5 hectares, is surrounded by a lotus pond and contains the statue of Shiva along with fountains. The entire premise will be monitored 24x7 by Integrated Command and Control Centre with the help of artificial intelligence and surveillance cameras.

