YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to address year's last 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today. The will be the 72nd edition of the prime minister's monthly radio programme. It will also be his last broadcast for the year 2020.

    Mann Ki Baat

    In a tweet on Saturday, the prime minister said Akashvani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast on All India Radio, DD and Narendra Modi mobile app.

    Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister had sought people's views on the year 2020, seen as one of the most disruptive in recent history due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and also what they looked forward to in the next year, ahead of his 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast on December 27.

    PM Modi to inaugurate India's first-ever driverless train on Delhi Metro on Monday

    Modi tweeted, "How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final #MannKiBaat of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800."

    In his monthly radio address, the prime minister touches on a variety of issues and also, at times, shares views of people.

    More MANN KI BAAT News

    Read more about:

    mann ki baat narendra modi

    Story first published: Sunday, December 27, 2020, 9:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 27, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X