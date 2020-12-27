From Mudhol hounds to Combai: A look at some of the lesser known Indian dog breeds

PM Modi to address year's last 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today. The will be the 72nd edition of the prime minister's monthly radio programme. It will also be his last broadcast for the year 2020.

In a tweet on Saturday, the prime minister said Akashvani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast on All India Radio, DD and Narendra Modi mobile app.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister had sought people's views on the year 2020, seen as one of the most disruptive in recent history due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and also what they looked forward to in the next year, ahead of his 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast on December 27.

PM Modi to inaugurate India's first-ever driverless train on Delhi Metro on Monday

Modi tweeted, "How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final #MannKiBaat of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800."

In his monthly radio address, the prime minister touches on a variety of issues and also, at times, shares views of people.