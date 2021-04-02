(Video) Jayalalithaa's last five oaths reveal the trials she faced

PM Modi to address rallies in Tamil Nadu, Kerala today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in the poll bound states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala today.

The PM will in Tamil Nadu address rallies in Madurai and Kanyakumari. He will also address rallies in Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram at 1.45pm and 6.16pm respectively.

During the PM's address in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister E Palaniswami and his deputy, O Pannerselvam and other leaders of the NDA will be present. Upon his arrival in Tamil Nadu, the PM visited Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareshwarar Temple in Madurai and offered prayers.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Kerala will take place on April 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.